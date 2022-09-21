MTN Business campaign shows how it gets #Businessdonebetter

Mr. Samuel Addo, Chief Enterprise Business Officer- MTN Ghana

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana today launched a brand campaign profiling MTN Business – the ICT leader in Africa, which aims to be a trusted partner to businesses in their digital evolution and ultimately achieve #BusinessDoneBetter across the continent.

“We understand that growing a business is hard. Business leaders are juggling many priorities and often cannot attend to them all,” said MTN Ghana, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Mr. Samuel Addo. “MTN Business’s role is to assist them to do the things that make an impact and support their growth, helping them get it done better.”



MTN Business provides the tools to shift small, medium, and large enterprises and multinational corporations, and those in the public sector to being modern, connected, and digital. These include Mobile as well as Fixed and ICT converged services i.e. managed network services; cloud services; unified communications; security solutions; and Internet of Things (IoT).



Mr. Samuel Addo, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, said the plan was for MTN Business to become the empowering, leading ICT expert providing value to enterprise clients. Among our customer base, we already have more than Three thousand (3,000) enterprises that are instrumental in contributing to Ghana’s economic growth.



Mr. Selorm Adadevoh said MTN Business also had a key role to play in realizing the MTN Group’s Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress: “Building the largest and most valuable platforms is one of Ambition 2025’s four strategic priorities. Enterprise Services is one of MTN’s five platform businesses and operates under the ‘MTN Business’ brand.”

Ambition 2025 targets MTN Group enterprise revenue of more than R30 billion by 2025. This compares to R16.6 billion in 2021. In the first six months of 2022, enterprise revenue accelerated, increasing by 26.8%* in constant currency terms to R9.9 billion. This was driven largely by MTN Business growth in South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire. Ghana’s Enterprise growth was 44.9% for H1 2022 and revenue of R331m.



African enterprises have a valuable role to play in addressing the continent’s most pressing challenges by providing much-needed jobs, products, and services. World Bank data shows that SMEs contribute up to 60% of all employment and as much as 40% of the GDP in emerging economies. This makes them the cornerstone of most economies in Africa.



“We want to be the business enabler of choice in Ghana, meeting the communication and ICT demands of business clients throughout the country,” said Mr. Samuel Addo, Chief Enterprise Business officer. “With a customer-centric approach to providing cutting-edge services, we are doing this by leveraging our brand and advanced network as well our strong customer base of top companies across sub-Saharan Africa.”