MTN Foundation brings relief to 300 students through MTN Bright scholarship scheme

Source: MTN Foundation

MTN Ghana Foundation has presented the final batch of scholarships to 100 students under its Bright Scholarship programme. With this presentation, MTN Ghana has now fully honored its promise of providing scholarships to 300 students within three years.

The MTN Bright Scholarship, which was initiated in 2018 was in fulfillment of a commitment MTN made to Ghanaians during the commemoration of its 20th Anniversary in 2016.



During the celebrations, MTN, through the MTN Ghana Foundation promised to award a total of 300 scholarships over a period of three years. Already, 200 scholarships have been awarded to students in 2018 and 2019.



The final batch of 100 scholarships have been presented for the 2020 edition of the Bright Scholarship scheme.



The MTN Bright Scholarship provides badly needed financial assistance to needy and brilliant students in public tertiary institutions. The scholarship covers the cost of tuition, accommodation, a stipend for books and other relevant reading materials for the entire duration of their studies.



The MTN Ghana Foundation has over a 12-year period awarded over 1300 scholarships to students from basic school to the tertiary level.



Speaking at a ceremony to present the scholarships to the students at MTN House in Accra, the MTN General Manager for Capital Projects, Mr. William Tetteh who represented the CEO of MTN Ghana at the ceremony said “Today’s event is a special one.

Three years ago, the MTN Ghana Foundation committed to transforming the lives of 300 students through the MTN Bright Scholarship, and today we are here with the last set of students.



I’m glad that MTN has fulfilled its commitment and in the cause of the three year period, we have relieved a lot of parents who had the burden of looking for funds to support their children.”



Mr. William Tetteh advised the beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity granted them. “This scholarship offers a turning point in your education and you need to guard it by working hard to achieve your goals.



As you may be aware, this scholarship does not only give you funding, it gives you peace of mind to pursue your studies. It also connects you to a bigger family – the MTN network. You are connected to an ecosystem of mentors and coaches who can help you achieve your goal. Use these contacts profitably, he concluded.”



The Minister of State in Charge of Tertiary Education Prof. Kwesi Yankah, who was the Special Guest of honor thanked MTN Ghana for initiating the MTN Bright Scholarship to support brilliant students further their education at the tertiary level.



He said “The scheme is even more appreciated as it is directed towards supporting the vulnerable and the deprived. We indeed urge the entire private sector to emulate MTN’s gesture in partnering with the government to fund tertiary education.”

MTN Bright Scholarship presentation ceremonies were held in Accra and Kumasi and was attended by various dignitaries including Prof. Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in Charge of Tertiary Education, MTN Foundation Board member Mrs. Nabila Williams, representatives of Vice Chancellors of University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast, University of Mines and Technology, Takoradi Technical University, University of Professional Studies, Accra Technical University and the MTN Bright Scholarship Jury.









