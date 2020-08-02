Press Releases

MTN Foundation shortlists 184 students for MTN Bright Scholarship 2020

Corporate Services Executive of MTN, Samuel Koranteng

MTN Ghana Foundation has completed screening applications for its Bright Scholarship scheme for tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year.

A total of 1,180 applications were received out of which 184 applicants were shortlisted for the final batch of the Scholarship. The shortlisted applicants comprised 134 males and 52 females selected from 20 tertiary institution across country.



The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by a panel composed of members of the academia and accredited human resource personnel from 17th- 21st August 2020 (Southern Sector) and 24th – 28th August 2020 (Northern Sector).



After the interviews are completed the panel will select 100 qualified students in public tertiary institutions to be awarded Bright Scholarship from MTN Ghana Foundation.



The scholarships will cover the cost of tuition, accommodation and a stipend for books and other relevant reading materials for the duration of their studies.



Shortlisted applicants will be contacted for the interviews.



Commenting on MTN Bright Scholarships, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN, Mr. Samuel Koranteng said, “the surge of the Coronavirus has aggravated the plight of students whose parents have lost their sources of income. Through the screening process, it was evident a lot of students have been impacted and will need a helping hand to complete their studies.”

Mr. Koranteng further said “I am glad the MTN Ghana Foundation which has been contributing toward the fight against COVID-19 has reached out to students in need to enable them complete their education. Hundred students will be awarded with MTN Bright Scholarship”.



The commencement of MTN Bright Scholarship in 2018 was in fulfillment of a commitment MTN made to Ghanaians during the commemoration of its 20th Anniversary in 2016.



During the celebrations, MTN, through the MTN Ghana Foundation promised to award a total of 300 scholarships over a period of three years.



So far, 200 scholarships have been awarded to students in public tertiary institutions across the country for 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 academic years respectively.



The final batch of 100 scholarships will be presented for the 2020 edition of the Bright Scholarship scheme.



The MTN Ghana Foundation has over a 12 year period awarded over 1000 scholarships to students from basic school to the tertiary level.

Source: MTN Ghana

