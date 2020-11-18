MTN Ghana Foundation applauded for its life transforming Corporate Social Investments

MTN Ghana Foundation Team receiving one of the awards

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana’s Corporate Social Investment projects have received massive recognition at the 2020 edition of the Sustainability and Social Investment Awards for the transformational CSR initiatives it has implemented to promote social change and positively impact lives in the country.

MTN Ghana Foundation received the following awards: Sustainable Scholarship of the year, Best Company in Supporting National Projects, Best Company in Promoting Voluntary Blood Donation, Best COVID-19 Awareness Campaign (Wear it for Me) and Best COVID-19 Employee Volunteering Initiative (21 Days of Y’ello Care). The Executive Secretary of the MTN Ghana Foundation Mr. Robert Kuzoe was named the SSI Personality of the Year.



Receiving his award, Mr. Kuzoe said, “Personally, I am humbled by this award. My award and the others received are an assurance that our interventions are not in vain, we are indeed impacting lives.”



Corporate Service Executive of MTN Ghana, Samuel Koranteng said, “I am excited with the awards received and we dedicate it to our development partners and the beneficiary communities. The MTN Ghana Foundation will continue to invest in communities through the implementation of meaningful and sustainable projects.”



Mr. Koranteng congratulated the MTN Ghana Foundation team and Board members for consistently implementing life-changing projects in Ghana.



The Sustainability and Social Investment Awards seeks to create awareness, encourage and award companies, CSI/CSR Foundations, NGOs, and other implementing agencies in delivering high impact CSI/CSR projects that aligns with Government’s focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and also adopt multi-stakeholder approach leading to excellent outcomes.

The MTN Ghana Foundation since its establishment in 2007, has implemented over 150 projects in its focus areas of health, education, and economic empowerment in communities across the country.



In a period where significant resources are being channelled to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the MTN Ghana Foundation has been at the forefront of the business’ efforts in supporting the Government of Ghana curtails the spread of COVID-19 in the country.



Key among such interventions are the donation of GHS 5 million worth of medical supplies, PPE and other essentials to the National COVID Trust Fund, the distribution of 85,000 face masks to various hospitals and clinics nationwide and the donation of digital equipment to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.





Source: MTN Ghana