Press Releases

MTN Ghana encourages customers to update their sim details

Mr. Eric Nsarkoh, Sales and Distribution Executive of MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is encouraging customers to update their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) details to ensure all customer details are captured accurately by the company.

In view of this, MTN Ghana is sending messages via SMS to inform customers to update their SIM registration details. Customers will receive messages with a URL link to effect the update.



The Regulations on SIM registration requires a subscriber, for the purpose of registering a SIM, to furnish the network operator or service provider with certain details and an identification document.



To ensure that the existing details in MTN’s data base are accurate and up-to-date MTN is inviting both new and existing customers to voluntarily provide their information for identification and validation purposes.



The information being updated includes the customer’s name, date of birth, gender, residential or occupational address (physical address), valid ID number and details of a valid national identification document of the customer.

To complete the process, a Ghanaian customer will have to provide a valid National ID (e.g. Voter ID, Passport, Driver’s License and Ghana Card) whilst a foreign national will be required to update details with their National passport. Customers who wish to register or update their details with the National identification card, are advised to do so only at MTN service centers.



Commenting on the process, the Sales and Distribution Executive of MTN Ghana, Mr. Eric Nsarkoh said, “This exercise is an important regulatory requirement. It will also help us update our customer records to enable us to design solutions to suit their needs.”



Mr. Nsarkoh said “We continue to assure our Customers that their information is safe and protected with MTN. Data privacy and protection is of greater importance to us.”



The SIM update process commenced on 1st June 2020 and will continue to the end of December 2020.

Source: MTN Ghana

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.