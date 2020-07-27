Press Releases

MTN Ghana holds 2nd annual general meeting virtual on 13th August

Mr. Ishmael Yamson

Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) will host shareholders at its second Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 13th of August 2020. The meeting which will be held virtually will be streamed live from the Company’s Head office at MTN House, Independence Avenue from 11am.

The meeting will among others discuss the Audited Financial Statements together with the reports of the Directors and Auditors for the year ended 31st December, 2019; declare a final dividend for the year ended 31st December, 2019, re-elect retiring Directors of the Company, authorize the amendment of the Constitution of the Company in compliance with the new Companies Act 2019 (Act 992).



Shareholders can participate in the virtual meeting via www.mtnghagm.com from 11:00am on 13th August 2020. Alternatively, Shareholders who do not have smartphones may participate in the AGM by (i) dialing +233244300025; (ii) entering the access code 8000; and (iii) entering the conference pin number 056789.



A unique token number will be sent to Shareholders by email and/or SMS from the 22nd July 2020, to grant access to the AGM. Registration for the AGM will start at 8.00am.



A Shareholder may appoint a proxy to attend virtually and vote on their behalf. Such a proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company. A copy of the Proxy Form may be downloaded from www.mtnghagm.com completed, signed and sent via email only to info@csd.com.gh.



In order for Shareholders to review the 2019 Audited Financial Statements before the AGM, a copy has been uploaded online and can be found in the Annual Report Brochure by visiting www.mtnghagm.com. Shareholders are encouraged to send in questions in advance of the AGM by emailing them to info@csd.com.gh . Answers to the questions will be provided at the AGM.

The Board Chairman of Scancom PLC Mr. Ishmael Yamson, urged all shareholders to take advantage of the Virtual AGM and participate in their numbers. He also encouraged shareholders to read the financial statements and endeavor to make their contributions to further the growth of the business and increase shareholder value.



Voting during the AGM will be done electronically by dialing USSD code *899*0#. However Shareholders who do not submit proxy prior to the meeting, may vote using their unique token number.



The Virtual AGM has been legally and validly convened pursuant to Section 162 (1) of the Companies Act (Act 992) and by an order from the High Court of Ghana dated 19th June 2020. It is also in compliance with the current restrictions on public gatherings in force pursuant to the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) and consequent regulatory directives.



Scancom Plc. (MTN GHANA) held its first AGM in May 2019 after it listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) on 5 September 2018 with the largest number of Ghanaian shareholding of any listed company on the GSE at 127,826.



By raising GHS 1,146,589,464.75 from 128,152 applicants, the Offer made history as the largest primary share offer in the history of the Ghana Stock Exchange. It enabled many Ghanaians from all walks of life to own a share in one of Ghana’s largest, most visible and well respected companies.

Source: MTN Ghana

