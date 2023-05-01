MTN Ghana host maiden CTIO Roundtable Conference

Source: CTIO

Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana has advised companies in Ghana to invest in Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD).

According to him, MTN is committed to ensuring its customers keep up with the evolving digital going into the future.



Chief Digital Officer for MTN Ghana, Dario Bianch said his outfit is developing packages to entice clients and make digitalization appealing.



He was speaking at the MTN Business Chief Technology Innovation Officers (CTIO) Roundtable Africa, held in Accra.



The event was held under the theme: “Harnessing digital transformation and emerging technologies in the post-pandemic world”.



On her part, Head of Products and Services at Mobile Money Limited, Sylvia Otuo-Acheampong said MTN has leveraged partnerships to improve its services for customers.

She revealed that, the agenda to move into the digital payment space is being realised because the usage of mobile money has significantly improved.



Speaking on how to leverage Meta as a tool after the pandemic, Meta Clients Solutions Manager, Setornam Blagogee, said that her outfit has created an avenue for a business profile at no cost.



She encouraged business owners to provide a structure to enable them to speak to their customers at all times since it’s crucial to the growth of businesses.



“Put in structures for customer services and take advantage of automated response on Meta,” she stressed.



Setornam explained that it is important for business owners to understand the avenues on the Meta platform to promote their businesses.

Speaking on monetizing verifications on Meta, Setornam explained that thorough structures have been put in place to help with the process of verification and that it’s not only about being able to afford the verification.



Director of Tekstart Africa, Derek Appiah, speaking on the issue of solving peculiar technological challenges, said that it’s important to have key elements that can accelerate technology startups.



“First of all you need a sustainable business model, an aligned ecosystem, and access to financing, and should enable a productive and balanced, energised team,” he explained.



