MTN Ghana procurement, supply chain team adjudged team of the year at the 3rd Africa Procurement and Supply Chain Awards

Patrick Afari adjudged Industry Personality of the Year

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana has been recognized for its sterling performance in procurement and supply chain management services at the 3rd Africa Procurement and Supply Chain Awards.

The award comes on the back of a strong performance in a year that has seen major challenges in all spheres of life due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



MTN Ghana received awards in the following categories:



Excellence in Procurement and Supply Chain – Telecom



Sourcing and Procurement Initiatives of the Year (Gold)



Procurement and Supply Chain Team of the year (Gold)



Best response to Procurement and Supply Chain Resilience in COVID (Bronze)

At the event, MTN Ghana came up tops in the coveted Excellence in Procurement and Supply Chain - Telecom and Procurement and Supply Chain Team of the Year (Gold) category, for the third consecutive time.



In addition, the General Manager for Supply Chain Management and General Services at MTN Ghana, Mr. Patrick Afari was adjudged Supply Chain Industry Personality of the Year. Mr. Adeola Oduntan of MTN Nigeria was adjudged Supply Chain Professional of the Year and MTN Nigeria won Excellence in Telecom /IT at the Africa level.



The General Manager for Supply Chain Management and General Services of MTN Ghana, Patrick Afari expressed appreciation to the organizers and pledged MTN’s commitment to employing best practices in delivering on its mandate in procurement and supply chain. He dedicated the awards to the procurement and supply chain team in MTN, distributors, retailers, suppliers and customers.



Commenting on the awards, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said these awards are timely. As MTN Ghana is celebrating 25 years of its operations in Ghana, it is a story telling time for us, our stakeholders and our beneficiaries of our impactful operations over the two half decades of operations in the Ghanaian telecommunication industry.



These awards are a testament and a confirmation of MTN’s commitment to employing best practices in its operations and more importantly, brightening many more lives. Kudos to the procurement and supply chain team for their commitment and resilience to work.



“I wish to congratulate Patrick Afari for winning the Industry Personality Award in Supply Chain another big congratulations to our colleague in Nigeria, Adeola Oduntan for being adjudged Supply Chain Professional of the Year and the entire team in Nigeria for picking an award in Procurement and Supply Chain Excellence in Telecom/IT at the Africa level” he added.

The 3rd Africa Procurement and Supply Chain Awards seek to recognize, promote innovations, ethics, excellence and adoption of technology advancement in the industry despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Procurement and Supply Chain Awards has been rebranded. The awards organized by Instinct Business since its inception in 2018 was named Ghana Procurement and Supply Chain Awards and now Africa Procurement and Supply Chain Awards.



MTN Ghana has eight awards to its credit from 2018 to 2020.



