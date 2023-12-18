MTN Ghana’s CFO Antoinette Kwofie wins Ultimate Woman in Leadership - Finance Award at the Women’s Choice Awards Africa

Antoinette Kwofie, Chief Finance Officer in a pose with her award

Source: MTN Ghana

Antoinette Kwofie, the Chief Finance Officer of MTN Ghana has been awarded the Ultimate Woman in Leadership – Finance Award at the 5th edition of the Women’s Choice Awards Africa held in Accra recently.

Antoinette’s award is in recognition of her remarkable strides and success in the field of Finance which is mostly male dominated. The award is also to celebrate her outstanding leadership and tireless efforts in promoting gender and youth development. She was presented with a plaque and a certificate.



At the same event, MTN MoMo was adjudged the Entrepreneur Choice of the Year Award. Part of the citation for the MoMo Award reads, “In recognition of your unwavering commitment to entrepreneurial success through a groundbreaking mobile money initiative (MTN MoMo), MTN Ghana is hereby awarded the prestigious Entrepreneur Choice of the Year Award. Your visionary leadership has not only transformed financial transactions but has also been a driving force in empowering entrepreneurs and fostering business growth. This award celebrates MTN’s consistent dedication to creating opportunities and facilitating financial solutions making a lasting impact on businesses.”



Receiving the award, Antoinette expressed her gratitude to the organizers and pledged her commitment to continue to advocate, empower and inspire women to champion causes that will set them apart.

The CEO of MobileMoney Limited, Shaibu Haruna commenting on the MoMo award said, “we are elated to receive this award. MTN MobileMoney Limited will continue to create opportunities for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.”



The 5th Women’s Choice Award Africa seeks to recognize, celebrate and project women who stand tall in their fields regardless of the gender imbalances and stereotypes within our society. The award celebrates women using their voices, platforms, positions and presence to champion causes that empower other females in this affirmative action.



This year’s award was under the theme, Empower Her: Celebrating Resilience, Transformation and Digitalization.