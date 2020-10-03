MTN Ghana to host 29th business breakfast series

MTN, Ghana’s leading Telecommunications Company is set to host the 29th edition of MTN Business World Executive Breakfast Meeting on October 8, 2020, under the theme, ‘The Changing Face of Retail in Ghana: Scaling Successfully With Innovation And E-commerce’.

The breakfast meeting which will stream live on MTN Ghana’s Facebook page (mtnghana) and on YouTube (@mtnghana) from 10:0am is designed to give startups a unique opportunity to interact with distinguished speakers who are making great strides in their businesses through e-commerce and innovative services.



Speakers to join the discussion are Kosi Antwiwaa Yankey- Executive Director, National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), Emi-beth Aku Quantson, CEO of Kawa Moka Coffee, Alex Bram, CEO of Hubtel, Gwen Gyimah Addo- CEO The Hair Senta/Business Strategist and Violet Amoabeng- CEO of Skin Gourmet Ltd.



According to Industry Intelligence Experts, E-commerce in Ghana is growing and changing in terms of innovation and dynamism. Even as it continues to grow exponentially around the world, its adoption in Ghana is also on the rise. There are a myriad of things that a growing retail business needs to do in order to keep up with changing trends.



Commenting on the focus of the discussion ahead of the event, Mr. Samuel Addo, General Manager for MTN Business said, “Trying to scale one’s business can prove a daunting task in this fast paced world. We are aware that a plethora of factors influence the extent to which online businesses are successful in a country.

Some of these are internet speeds and penetration, payment platforms and solutions, e-commerce software, delivery and logistics management, addressing systems, favorable regulatory frameworks, among others.”



“The aim of MTN Ghana’s 29th Business Breakfast Series is to bring together industry experts to share insights on how to optimize e-commerce and technologically driven innovations to support the growth of businesses”.



He encouraged all business owners as well as persons who are looking for opportunities to optimize innovation for business growth to be a part of the 29th Edition of The MTN Business World Executive Breakfast Meeting.

Source: MTN Ghana