MTN Ghana to invest US$1 billion to maintain network leadership by 2025

Eli Hini, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mobile Money Limited, subsidiary of MTN Ghana

Source: GNA

Mr Eli Hini, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mobile Money Limited, subsidiary of MTN Ghana, has said the network service provider has committed to investing one billion dollars to maintain network leadership by 2025.

He said the investment was part of activities to transform network to support digital drive adding that key among the investments would be ensuring that they provided rural telephony sites as well as network extensions of some 398 rural areas.



Mr Hini addressing some selected journalists in Ho during a Media and Stakeholder Forum 2022, noted that all the 260 districts in the country had been covered by Fourth Generation (4G) network.



He said the network service provider would be rolling out 400 new sites while 746 sites would be 4G upgrade which would ensure that superior services were provided to their customers.



Mr Hini noted that despite the investments put in place by MTN Ghana, they had also been challenged with network provision through fibre cuts and appealed to the media to support by educating the public on the impact of the cuts on connectivity and service delivery.



He said from January to May 2022, fibre cuts had increased to 939 from 819 within same period for 2021 which meant that monthly, there had been 11 percent traffic impact due to the cuts in 2022 adding that the cuts were due to road related and private development activities.



Mr Hini noted the provider had some digital channels such as the “My MTN app,” “Ayoba,” “E-Shop” and “Zigi- chat bot” and some digital platforms such as “Chenosis” which were to offer digital solution to their customers.

He said they were improving customer experiences thorough the introduction of about “360 Touch point” serving as lite retail shops aimed at offering opportunities to customers benefit from their service and support.



“To this end, we are working through 250,000 agents that are helping us to engage and to deliver service to our customers across by providing best and consistent experiences across all our channels and also allow customers to self-serve.”



Mr Hini also noted that a total of GH₵64,000,000 had been invested nationwide in sustainable community projects consisting of 87 educational projects, 53 health care projects, 13 economic empowerment projects and four community support initiatives.



He noted that supporting Government developmental projects in areas of digital solutions including “ICT Hub project, Accra Innovation City project, Ghana CARES Framework Support and Girls in ICT Extended Partnership,” remained a priority.



The Forum organised by MTN Ghana for some selected media practitioners was themed: “Building platforms to deliver a brighter future for Ghana and beyond.