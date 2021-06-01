MTN Ghana to launch 25th anniversary celebration on June 2

Selorm Adedevoh, CEO MTN Ghana

Source: MTN Ghana

Business leaders and other dignitaries are expected to join MTN Ghana as it launches its 25th anniversary celebration tomorrow, Wednesday, 2nd June, 2021 at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocols, there will be restricted in-person attendance. However, customers and stakeholders can watch the live event on the Facebook page (mtn.com.gh) and YouTube channel of MTN Ghana. It will also be broadcasted live on Tv3 and UTV at 11am prompt.



Scancom Ltd (MTN Ghana) was incorporated in 1994 as a private limited liability company. It began operations in Ghana in 1996 with initial coverage in Accra and Tema.



Since then, the company has extended its services to all sixteen regions, key districts, towns and many rural areas. MTN currently has the widest network coverage in the country. Following its Initial Public offer, the regulations of the company were amended to become a public company now known as Scancom PLC.

The business which started with 20 staff has thousands of workforce and millions of customers. The brand has evolved over the years from Spacefon to Spacefon Areeba, Areeba and MTN.



The company has led several technological and digital innovations in the telecoms sector and has contributed immensely towards the development of Ghana through various projects and initiatives.



MTN is currently recognized as the number one telecommunications network in Ghana with numerous awards.