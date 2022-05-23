MTN Group CEO pays day's working visit to Ghana

MTN Group CEO, Ralph Mupita

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN Group CEO, Ralph Mupita paid a day’s working visit to Ghana on Friday, May 21, 2022.

He was accompanied by the Chairman of the MTN Group, Mcebisi Jonas, Chika Ekeji, Group Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and Nompilo Morafo, Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer.



The purpose of the visit was to reaffirm MTN’s commitment to the socio-economic development of Ghana and strengthen relationships with key stakeholders.



Ralph Mupita and his team from MTN Group together with the MTN Ghana team led by the CEO Selorm Adadevoh met with the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E Grace Janet Mason.



They continued with their engagements with Governors of the Bank of Ghana, Minister of Communications and Digitalization and the Ministers of Finance.























































