MTN Group to invest US$150 million in network connectivity in Africa

Source: GNA

The Mobile Telephone Network (MTN), a South Africa-based multinational mobile telecommunications company, has announced plans to invest up to US$150 million in network connectivity infrastructure to improve its products and services in Africa.

This is expected to boost MTN’s international connect services, including voice, SMS, signalling and roaming capabilities.



Mr Frederic Schepens, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Global Connect, made this known in Accra during the inauguration of the company’s Network Operation Centre.



MTN Global Connect is a digital wholesale and infrastructure services company operating within MTN, managing its international wholesale activities.



It aimed at offering reliable wholesale and infrastructure solutions to fix connectivity and sell mobility solutions.



Vice President Bawumia, who inaugurated the Centre, said the initiative was in sync with the Government’s digitalisation agenda to grow the Ghanaian economy and create jobs for the teeming youth.

He said Ghana had been undergoing a massive digital transformation and, therefore, positioning her as a prime destination for insourcing and outsourcing by multinational technology companies.



The choice of Ghana by MTN for its global network and service operating centres was further testament to the strides the country had made over the years and emerging as a destination of choice for global technology giants, Dr Bawumia stated.



“The tangible sign of Ghana’s digital transformation justifies our vision to benchmark the country against the best in the world,” he added.



Mr Ralf Mupita, the President of the MTN Group, in an address, said the Global Connect initiative was part of MTN’s 2025 Strategy to focus its resources and attention on the African continent to strengthen its fibre optic network to improve connectivity and services.



He acknowledged the current global economic difficulties and underscored the need for Africans to rely on themselves to accelerate socioeconomic growth, create jobs and eradicate poverty.