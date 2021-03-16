MTN MoMo customers to present ID cards for all momo cash out transactions

General Manager of MobileMoney Limited, Eli Hini

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN MoMo has announced that effective 2nd April 2021, all MoMo customers will be required to present valid ID cards before any MoMo cash-out (withdrawal) transaction can be processed.

As a result of this directive, all MoMo agents will be required to select the ID type and enter the ID card number presented by the customer before the transaction can be completed. Without a valid ID card, MoMo transactions cannot be processed. Customers are expected to present any of the following ID cards - Ghana Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter's ID, and NHIS.



The General Manager of MobileMoney Limited, Eli Hini commenting on this said, “The enforcement of this directive apart from being a regulatory requirement will also complement efforts being taken by MTN MoMo to curb MoMo fraud in the country. MobileMoney Limited remains committed in the fight against MoMo fraud and will continue to implement measures that will make the service safer.”



The request for ID card for MoMo transactions is not a new requirement. It has been part of the service offering from start and is strictly enforced at MTN branch Offices or Service Centers nationwide.



To make MoMo usage safer, MTN Customers are encouraged to continue to observe the three Golden Rules for mobile money usage.



1. Customers should at no point disclose their MoMo pin codes.



2. They should never allow other people to perform transactions on their behalf.

3. They must not entertain any calls that seek to discuss their wallets or get them to respond to promotions they have not participated in.



In addition, customers who make deposits on their wallets must always check to ensure the funds have been received before they leave the vendors shop.



MTN Mobile Money wishes to assure customers of the commitment in providing a safe, secured and convenient Mobile Money experience.



About MTN MobileMoney Ltd



MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly, Pay As You Go Services and Mobile Financial services.



MobileMoney Ltd is a subsidiary of MTN Ghana responsible for Mobile Financial Services. Launched in 2009 with less than 100,000 MTN MoMo has 14 million registered subscribers. MTN MoMo works with 18 partner banks and more than 124, 000 Agents across the country. By the end of quarter one of 2019, 411million transactions had been done on the MoMo platform. Between 2016 and 2018 a sum of GHS 139million cedis was paid as Interest to over 10 million customers.

Source: MTN Ghana