MTN committed to supporting Ghana’s digital agenda – Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO

Ebenezer Asante, Ralph Mupita pose with Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN Group CEO and President Ralph Mupita has reiterated MTN’s commitment to support Ghana’s digital agenda as well as government’s initiatives to drive rural financial inclusion and support for businesses under the ‘Ghana Cares’ initiative.

Mr. Mupita commended the government on its efforts to digitize various sectors of the economy when he paid a courtesy on the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the Jubilee House as part of his three-day working visit to Ghana.



During his interaction with the Vice President, Mr. Mupita shared updates on steps MTN has taken to align its strategy with the national agenda to create a shared value. He said, “We are committed to supporting Ghana’s QR code project and other digital initiatives such as the fight against cyber-attacks and the development of Women in ICT. Mr. Mupita gave a hint about MTN’s intention to construct an ICT Hub to commemorate its 25th anniversary celebrations.



He also shared updates on MTN Ghana’s commitment to complete its localization drive of 12.5% for Scancom Plc by end of 2021 and the sale of 30% shares in MobileMoney Limited by January 2022.



He shared highlights on discussions with competition and technology partners aimed at improving and expanding network infrastructure in readiness for ACFTA opportunities.



In his remarks, H.E Dr. Bawumia commended MTN for its belief in the Ghana market and for expanding its investments over the past 25years. He reiterated his commitment to protect and support MTN’s operations in Ghana, especially its request for spectrum to enhance its operations.

The Group CEO and his team of executives paid similar courtesy calls on other stakeholders to interact and discuss issues of mutual interest. He called on the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Grace Jeanet Mason, Member of MTN Group’s International Advisory Committee and the former President of Ghana Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor. Ralph Mupita also had meetings with the Minister of Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu Ekuful and the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta.



The Group CEO and his team also met the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, the Commissioner of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah and the Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), Mr. Ekow Afedzi



Mr. Mupita was accompanied by the Vice President for West and Central Africa Region(WECA), Mr. Ebenezer Twum Asante, Samuel Addo, Chief Enterprise Business Officer representing Selorm Adadevoh, Chief Executive Officer and Samuel Koranteng, Chief Corporate Services Officer.



Ralph Mupita’s visit to Ghana is the third since he assumed office as Group CEO in September 2020.