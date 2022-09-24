0
Menu
Business

MTN controls 72% of data market share, Vodafone 13%, AirtelTigo 13%

65041261 MTN is Ghana's biggest telecommunication network

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

With an estimated population of 31,439,251, the total subscriptions of data in Ghana as of the end of June 2022 was 23,723,582, the latest industry figures of the National Communications Authority have revealed.

The penetration rate for the period stood at 75.46%.

At the end of June 2022, the total number of mobile data subscriptions with the four mobile network operators was 23,577,601.

The penetration rate for the period stood at 74.99%.

MTN ended the month of June with 17,013,730 mobile data subscriptions.

Their market share for the month under review was 72.16%.

The total number of subscriptions for Vodafone’s mobile data in June 2022 was 3,187,243.

This is reflected in their market share of 13.52%.

AirtelTigo’s mobile data subscriptions for June 2022 was 3,132,519.

Their market share for the month was 13.29%.

Glo recorded data subscription figures of 244,109 at the end of June 2022.

This reflects a market share of 1.04%.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo