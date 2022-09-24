MTN controls 72% of data market share, Vodafone 13%, AirtelTigo 13%

MTN is Ghana's biggest telecommunication network

With an estimated population of 31,439,251, the total subscriptions of data in Ghana as of the end of June 2022 was 23,723,582, the latest industry figures of the National Communications Authority have revealed.

The penetration rate for the period stood at 75.46%.



At the end of June 2022, the total number of mobile data subscriptions with the four mobile network operators was 23,577,601.



The penetration rate for the period stood at 74.99%.



MTN ended the month of June with 17,013,730 mobile data subscriptions.



Their market share for the month under review was 72.16%.



The total number of subscriptions for Vodafone’s mobile data in June 2022 was 3,187,243.

This is reflected in their market share of 13.52%.



AirtelTigo’s mobile data subscriptions for June 2022 was 3,132,519.



Their market share for the month was 13.29%.



Glo recorded data subscription figures of 244,109 at the end of June 2022.



This reflects a market share of 1.04%.