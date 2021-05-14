MTN donates to Chief Imams, 6000 families for Eid Ul-Fitr

Salihu Abu, and Efua Falconer presenting the dummy cheque to the National Chief Imam

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana has presented food items to the National Chief Imam, Regional Chief Imams and 6,000 Muslim families across the country in support of this year’s Eid ul-Fitr celebrations.

Food items including rice, cooking oil, spices, margarine, juice, oats, soft drinks and toilet soap, were presented to families in Nima, Maamobi, Fadama, Ashaiman, Kasoa, Koforidua Zongo, Asawase, Aboabo, Sawaba, Moshie Zongo and Akwatia line.



In addition to the food items presented to Muslim families, MTN also donated cash, airtime and rams to the National Chief Imam and Regional Chief Imams of Takoradi, Tamale, and Kumasi.



Presenting the items at the residence of the National Chief Imam at Fadama, Mr. Salihu Abu, Senior Manager for Customer Relations and Credit Management said, “The outbreak of COVID-19 has changed the dynamics of Eid ul-Fitr traditions and celebrations all over the world. Despite all these changes, Eid remains the time of giving thanks for all the blessings in our lives, focusing on the sunnahs we can fulfil and reach out to those facing greater challenges. Our presentation here today is in the spirit of Ramadan and Eid ul-Fitr and in furtherance of our existing relationship with the Chief Imam and the Muslim community.”



Mr. Abu also advised the community to adhere to COVID-19 protocols whilst celebrating Eid. He said, “We will encourage the Muslim community as well as everyone living in Ghana to continue to observe the health and safety guidelines by wearing their facemasks where necessary. Continue washing and sanitizing your hands regularly as well as keep practicing social distancing.”



Receiving the items, The National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Osumanu Nuhu Sharubutu expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana for the continuous generosity towards the Muslim community and offered prayers for the company and staff. He said, “We are grateful to Allah for these gestures you undertake. If God favors you with anything such as wealth, he needs you to expend those favors in the right and appropriate place especially in this holy month and more especially in the last night of Ramadan. May Allah help you, whatever you desire and whatever you aspire and visualize, in the future may it come to fruition.”



In the Ashanti region, the items were received by Sheik Abdul Mumin Harun, Ashanti regional Chief Imam. On behalf of the Muslim Community Ustaz Ahmed Seidu, Executive Sectary at the Office of the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, thanked MTN Ghana for the donation and stated that the company has indeed demonstrated its friendship by its continuous support to Muslim communities across the country.

In the Western Region, the items were received by Dr Sheikh Ostaz Ali Hassan Ali, Western Regional Chief Imam and in the North by Sheikh Abdul Salam Ahmed, Northern regional Chief Imam. The community was grateful to MTN Ghana for coming to support them.



MTN has supported the Muslim Community for the past 14 years during Eid-ul Fitr celebrations through donations and the organization of events in Nima, Accra New Town, Kumasi, Kasoa, and Tamale. MTN has also been supporting the National Hajj Board annually in the organization of the pilgrimage to Mecca.















