MTN empowers youth with innovative ‘Just Be Series’ as it celebrates its 25th anniversary

Just Be Series to come off on Thursday 17th June 2021

Source: MTN Ghana

The 2021 edition of MTN Ghana’s Pulse “Just Be Series” is slated to come off on Thursday 17th June 2021 at 10:00am and will be streamed live on MTN Ghana’s social media pages, Facebook and YouTube.

The upcoming edition of the exciting and motivating youth forum will host young entrepreneurs who will discuss the topic, ‘The Side Hustle Wahala’. Kelvin Agyei Darko Founder and CEO of AJ Vanush shoes, Priscilla Korshie Sherie Communications Manager Dream Oval and Founder of Love Kitchen and Delivery Guys, and Anthony Owusu Ansah Founder and CEO of ShaQ Express will share their insights and experiences as young entrepreneurs making a difference in their fields of endeavour.



Commenting on the upcoming episode, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson stated that MTN Ghana understands the essence of youth empowerment and focuses on creating opportunities for the youth by designing customised products, services and programs tailored to their unique needs and one of such is the MTN Pulse initiative’’.



He said, “The Just Be Series’ was initiated to bring young entrepreneurs together to share experiences on how they can grow their businesses to become successful locally and globally”. He added, “This is the second time we are organising this event and it is our strong belief that the youth will pick some insightful tips and lessons from the resource persons to advance their own initiatives and businesses’’.

He encouraged all young entrepreneurs to join the conversation to learn new ways of growing their businesses using digital options and also build skills to deal with the challenges of entrepreneurship.



The Just Be series is an empowerment program that targets the youth and it is part of MTN Pulse initiative to empower and groom the youth to be business oriented. It is also being organised as part of activities to mark MTN’s 25th anniversary.