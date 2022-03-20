0
MTN eyes 5G license to fast-track 'tech-co' ambition

MTN Ghana CEO, Selorm Adadevoh1212 Selorm Adadevoh, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana Limited

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: business24.com.gh

The CEO of MTN, Selorm Adadevoh, has hinted that the company is in generation (5G) license by the turn of next year.

MTN has already modernized at least 1,322 sites in readiness for 5G network rollout, according to Mr. Mr. Adadevoh, it is hoped that the engagement with regulators will lead to the acquisition of the license soon.

Speaking to journalists on the margins of the maiden MTN Media Awards in Accra last Friday, he stated; "5G is an exciting technology for us as an emerging tech company, we are at the leading edge of the technologies that drive the foundation of the internet and the platform economy that we working towards."

He added: “5G is very exciting, we have already seen 5G licenses issued in Nigeria and some of our other markets and we working with the regulators to try to see how we can try out or pilot either this year or next year, so exciting times ahead and we looking forward to it.”

Further, he noted it was the company’s vision to reshape the business from a traditional “telco into a tech-co”.

"The difference between a telecom company and a technology company is a technology company presents platforms to enable the ecosystem. Our first step strategy is called Ambition 2025 - where by the end of 2025 we would have five key platform pillars—fintech, Ayoba, Enterprise Solutions, Network as a service, API aggregator called Chenosis—which can accelerate the rate of technology adoption and the rate of the impact of technology on businesses,” Mr. Adadevoh explained.

According to MTN, transitioning to a ‘tech-co’ should see a faster impact on the economy in Ghana, a faster acceleration on the use of technology for many other applications for business.

The MTN boss said this new focus will take investment, strategic restructuring, cultural changes, mindset changes on the way we work, think, huge investments across different dimensions.

“In the next five years, we have committed to investing over US$1bn in our infrastructure alone and that includes becoming a platform player, but it goes beyond that investment when you think about all the other elements that are involved in becoming a techco”

