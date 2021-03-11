MTN introduces exciting features on MyMTN app

A flyer of the MyMTN app

Source: MTN

MTN Ghana has introduced features on the MyMTN App that give subscribers additional bonus bundles.

Customers who use the myMTN App to purchase bundles for friends and family will receive 25% bonus on the bundles they send on their own account. The bonus package applies to both prepaid and post-paid customers.



For prepaid customers the 25% data applies to standard data bundles, social media bundles and video bundles whereas postpaid customers get to enjoy the 25% bonus on the prepaid data bundles they purchase on the app.



MTN customers also get to enjoy bonus on ‘MusicTime’ on Mashup bundles. With a purchase of Mashup bundles of GHS10 or above for self or others, subscribers will enjoy 300mins free music streaming on MusicTime App available for Android users only.



“We have had to augment the offerings on myMTN App to enhance user experience and also enable our Customers fully enjoy the benefits of a modern connected life”. The new features will encourage people to share data and also gain more time to enjoy entertainment content,” Dario Bianchi, Digital Transformation Lead of MTN Ghana said.



MyMTN is a self-service app that allows an MTN Customer to manage their account and perform services such as “top-up airtime”, purchase data bundles, manage broadband accounts and transact using MTN MoMo wallet. Also, Customers have an easy to use app for everything MTN and they will not have to memorize a wide range of USSD codes for various services. New features are added to the app every month to improve the digital experience of all MTN Customers.



MTN Customers can download myMTN app from the Play Store and App Store by searching for myMTN Ghana. The App currently has over half a million active monthly users. Google play store rating is at 4.1stars.

“MusicTime” is a time-based music streaming service that gives users access to premium top trending African and international music on their phones.



MTN has themed 2021 as ‘The Year of the Customer: The Digital Experience’. As a result, the company continues to introduce packages aimed at making access to digital services more convenient for customers. Digital services available on MTN include: ayoba, Showmax and MTN Pulse. Customers should visit www.mtn.com.gh for more information.



About MTN Ghana



MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services.



The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market.



Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.

