MTN makes season of love ecxiting for its customers

MTN Ghana, the leading telecommunications service provider in Ghana, has announced exciting giveaways for its customers in the month of February as part of activities to celebrate this year’s Season of Love.

Starting 11th to 28th February 2021, over 5,000 customers will receive gifts such as vouchers, smart phones (Ipro Amber 5s and Kaios), MTN branded chocolates and Executive Gift Sets.



In addition to these, some customers will receive Valentine’s Day e-cards in appreciation of their loyalty to the brand.



The celebration which is dubbed ‘Season of Love’ is a way of expressing MTN’s gratitude to its customers for their continuous patronage of its products and services.



It is also to assure customers of MTN’s commitment to continually brighten their lives, especially as the organization begins preparations for its 25th Anniversary in Ghana.



Commenting on the ‘Season of Love’, the Chief Marketing Officer, Noel Kojo-Ganson said, “We are celebrating this season with our customers to thank them for their loyalty to the brand.”

“Customer satisfaction remains our number one priority and we continue to roll out relevant offers as we journey to become a digital operator in the near future”, he added.



The MTN Ghana ‘Season of Love’ began in 2014 and is celebrated annually in February to show appreciation to MTN’s loyal customers. Since then, thousands of customers have received various prizes from MTN Ghana.



Customers who get selected to benefit from the ‘Season of Love’ are called by staff of MTN Ghana on the official corporate line 0244300000.



MTN does not require any cash or purchase of recharge cards in order to redeem any prize won.MTN is urging customers to verify from any of our service centers or call 100 for details of MTN promotions.

