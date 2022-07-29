MTN opens over 6,700 SIM re-registration points during the weekend

Customers registering their SIM cards

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is urging its customers to register their SIM cards through the various community points by the deadline of 31st July 2022 to stay connected on Ghana’s best network. With over 6,700 registration points across the country, MTN is asking customers to locate registration points in their communities to have their biometric data captured.

From now till the end of the SIM Registration exercise, registration agents are in all major locations including markets, lorry parks and other strategic locations to aid customers who need to register their SIM cards. MTN is also assuring customers that its branches will work on Saturday and Sunday to attend to customers.



The Chief Sales and Distribution Officer of MTN Ghana, Shaibu Haruna said, “We are encouraging all customers to comply with the SIM registration deadline of 31st July 2022. We have expanded our agent network across the country to ensure that every customer with a valid National ID Card can conveniently register. Just look out for a registration agent near you and reach out for registration. For customers who are yet to link, we encourage you to do so IDs USING THE *404# to make the process smoother for you”



Mr Shaibu also confirmed that in addition to the numerous physical registration points, the company has provided a web portal to enable a lot more customers register their SIM cards with ease. “The MTN SIM registration web portal is a channel that can be used to expedite the registration, especially for customers with multiple SIM Cards. We are urging our customers to take advantage of this portal to fast-track their registrations.

To make it as convenient and easy for customers who are yet to register, MTN is dedicating significant resources to the exercise. MTN is offering 1GB data or 60 minutes airtime as an incentive for customers to get their customers to register before the 31st of July deadline.



The Ministry of Communications and Digitalization announced the mandatory registration of all SIM cards in Ghana. The registration exercise which started in October 2021 is scheduled to end on July 31, 2022.