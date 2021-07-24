MTN reaffirms commitment to go fully digital by 2023

MTN is Ghana's biggest mobile telecommunication operator

MTN-Ghana, the leading telecommunication firm in the Country, has reaffirmed its transitioning strategy commitment to become a fully-fledged digitalised operator by 2023.

The envisioned digital repositioning, is in tandem with the company’s dedicated plan to lead the delivery of a bold new telecommunication digital evolution aimed at enhancing customer experience and create value for its shareholders and clientele.



Mr Kennedy Ofosuhene, Corporate Services Advisor of MTN-Ghana, gave the reassurance at a customer service engagement held at Kasoa New Market in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.



The forum provided the opportunity for MTN officials to interact and solicit feedback from its cherished customers including Market Queens, traders, drivers and the public as part of its 25 years services in the country.



The platform, was also to thank customers for their dedicated support for the two and a half decades of its operations in the country and updated customers on measures being taken to improve the network and the various social investments being implemented in Ghana.



“Going digital,” according to Mr Ofosuhene, “meant investing in infrastructure and technology to ease the removal of everything manual to allow customers to manage their accounts from one simple interface on their mobile, broadband and MoMo accounts.





“That meant employing new technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning to provide total automated personalized user experience and self-service options for their customers.“With that, customers could buy bundles for their TurboNet, send money with MoMo or pay for things with MoMo Pay: all from one simple app”.Touching on the impact of MTN-Ghana, Mr Ofosuhene, stated that the company had grown progressively with 20 staff in 1996 to about 2000 direct employees with 95 percent of them being Ghanaians and 500,000 indirect employees.From a humble beginning of 100,000 subscribers in 1996 to 2.6 million in 2006, he announced, that the company now had over 25 million subscribers as at July 2021.Towards boosting Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), Mr Ofosuhene, said the Telecom giant seeks to build the largest and most valuable platform for businesses by 2025 with a focus on Africa, anchored on five pillars: Fintech Solutions, Digital/ayoba, Enterprise, Network as a Service, and an API Marketplace.







Nonetheless, he indicated that MTN-Ghana Foundation had supported businesses in the formal and informal sectors with the tools to build new businesses and grow existing ones.It had also provided education and health infrastructure for easier accessibility to many Ghanaians as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), while the entertainment and sports sectors have also received numerous support and sponsorship from the Foundation."The MTN-Ghana Foundation has consistently invested in community development with over 154 major projects executed - impacting about four million people and supported the country immensely with vaccines, funds, PPE’s, free browsing on over 200 educational sites among others," he stated.