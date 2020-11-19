Machine operator wins GH¢20,000 787-NLA cash prize

Isaac Sandiford Gyan, prize winner

Source: 787 lottery

Recording the biggest jackpot in Ghana worth GH¢900,500, 787-NLA has rewarded its 46th unique prize winner with a whooping GH¢20,000 cash prize.

Isaac Sandiford Gyan who emerged the unique prize winner in Week 46, Draw 51 last Saturday, November 14th 2020 bagging home GH¢20,000 shared he has bigger plans with his winning prize.



Flooded with joy, he urged the public to take the chance to participate in the *787#’s draw with a new jackpot value of GH¢900,500 this Saturday, 21st November 2020, as it’s real and indeed offers everyone a great opportunity.



The new jackpot value of GH¢900,500 turns the biggest ever in the history of jackpot games in Ghana.



Also with Isaac has been records of big *787# jackpot breaks in Ghana of GH¢798,000, GH¢242,000, GH¢208,500, GH¢162,950, GH¢157,500, GH¢105,000, and GH¢70,000.



Isaac became the 1st 787-NLA unique prize winner from Bawjiase.



The head of Customer Experience, Richard Akoto Bamfo announced that a player stands to win the Special Thursday draw where 6 players are rewarded GH¢1,000 each with a purchase of only 3 tickets before close of the day, Thursday.

“All tickets purchased for the Special Tuesday and Thursday draws automatically qualify for the BIG GHS 900,500 Jackpot draw on Saturday, November 21, 2020.” He said.



To participate in any of the draws simply dial *787# on your mobile, Select “play now”, Enter participation and Confirm your mobile money pin for payment.



A ticket is only GHS 5 and your phone number is your participation in the draw.



You can play at your convenience on all networks, and anywhere in Ghana.



With *787#, every player can be a winner.

Source: 787 lottery