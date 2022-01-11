Mad rush for 2022 vehicle number plates

DVLA has entreated customers to adhere to all rules and regulations at the centre

DVLA begins registration of 2022 vehicle number plates

Canopies mounted to avoid crowd, DVLA



2 more information desks set up at DVLA, G/A regional manager



Hundreds of vehicle owners have thronged the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to register their vehicles to secure 2022 number plates.



To prevent a crowd at the Authority, the Greater Accra Regional Manager of DVLA, Attah Kumah Mensah, has noted that two information desks have been set up in each centre to quicken the process.

Also, canopies have been mounted to contain the number of people who show up at DVLA for the registration exercise.



Mr Mensah furthered that this year's registration exercise has been running smoothly compared to previous years.



In an interview with the media, he said, “We are not in normal times and we don’t want the customers to the crowd, that is why we have set up canopies. We also have two information desks in each centre to speed up the process.”



DVLA, in a statement, entreated customers to adhere to all laid down rules at the centre to avoid delays and crowd.