Mad rush for Ghana chocolate at Dubai Expo

Tourism Minister, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal and some key stakeholders

Source: Ghana Tourism Authority, Contributor

Chocolate from Ghana took center stage at the ongoing 2020 Dubai Expo when the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and its implementing Agency, the Ghana Tourism Authority partnered with COCOBOD to host chocolate day at the expo.

Interspersed with cultural activities and drumming, the Ghana pavilion became a beehive of activities with several visitors rushing to grab a bar of chocolate or a drink from the chocolate fountain.



The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mohammed Ibrahim Awal who led the delegation also took time to engage with Dubai based tour operators and travel trade practitioners.



He laid out Ghana’s claim as the center of the World and urged the travel trade to partner with their Ghanaian counterparts.

Accompanied by the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, they were ushered around by Ghana’s Commissioner General for Dubai Expo, Hon Carlos Ahenkorah.



The Dubai expo which started in October 2021 will run till March 31, 2022.