Mad rush for 'akpeteshie' in South Africa

Ghana’s local gin, popularly known as akpeteshie has received huge patronage in the ongoing Durban International Trade Fair in South Africa
This was disclosed by Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa
Akpeteshie is regarded as one of Ghana's favourite spirits
Many have queued to buy Ghanaian local gin, 'Akpeteshie'34 in the ongoing Durban International Trade Fair in South Africa.
This follows gin tasting at the Ghanaian stand mounted at the fair.
Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Charles Owiredu, made this disclosure on his social media page, Twitter on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
He pointed out that there's a boost in sales due to the patronage of the product.
He said, "So much traffic at the Ghana stand. Business and networking booming. The queue at the apio (akpeteshie) stand is something else. What is it about apio that people just cannot stop buying after tasting."
The homebrewed spirit is regarded as one of Ghana's favourite alcoholic beverages.
