Mahama cooked a crisis that sent us begging for an IMF bailout - Gabby

Mahama's economic record is poor, Gabby Otchere-Darko



Mahama authors scathing epistle on current state of the economy



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has intensified his recent attacks on the economic record of former President John Dramani Mahama.



His latest jibe being about how Mahama had mismanaged Ghana’s new oil wealth when he served as President between 2013 and 2017.



According to Gabby, even without a pandemic at the time and with oil wealth at his disposal, the Mahama-led administration created a crisis that meant Ghana had to go “begging for an IMF bailout.”



His views were contained in a tweet posted on his timeline on February 10, 2022.

It read as follows: “This is not Ghana. We had all these happening between 2013 and 2017 when there was no pandemic but just the proceeds of Ghana’s new oil wealth to manage. Yet, we were able to create a crisis that sent us begging for an IMF bailout.”



It was accompanied by a photo of a CNN report that was reporting price surge in the United States, relative to gas, used cars and electricity costs.



Since Mahama posted an economic epistle earlier this week slamming the government’s mismanagement of the economy and proffering solutions, Gabby has used his social media handles to defend the government and to attack Mahama’s epistle.



“Imagine for a moment - please - how Ghana would have coped under a John Mahama leadership facing a global pandemic? Just imagine that whenever you swear at Akufo-Addo and look at JM as the alternative. Also, compare Ghana’s performance to our neighbours,” he posted in another tweet.



