Mahama dares Akufo-Addo to allow independent probe into COVID expenditure

Mahama calls for probe into COVID-19 funds

He said the funds were used to finance NPP 2020 campaign



Mahama spoke at the 4th Summit of the NDC Professional Forum



Former President John Dramani Mahama is calling for an independent forensic audit into how the COVID-19 funds were used.



Speaking at the 4th Summit of the NDC Professional Forum in the Ashanti Region, Mahama said, the funds received by the Akufo-Addo-led government were not used prudently to fight the pandemic.



He said, he stands by his claim that the government misused the COVID-19 funds to finance the New Patriotic Party’s election 2020 campaign.



“Parliament presented a motion to ask for a parliamentary investigation into how the COVID-19 funds were used. Who were those who threw out that motion? It was the NPP administration. The only way you can prove me wrong and say that that money was not used for election 2020 is to allow for an independent forensic audit into how the money we received during the COVID pandemic was used. Prove me wrong,” Mahama threw the challenge.