Mahama’s 24-hour economy is a fine policy, timely – Asah Asante

Senior political science lecturer at University of Ghana, Asah Asante

A senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Asah Asante has stated that former president John Dramani Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economy is timely.

Former President, John Mahama, has pledged to establish a 24-hour economy when elected as President in the 2024 presidential election.



According to him, the policy would contribute to economic growth and job creation, especially for the majority of the Ghanaian youth.



Commenting on the policy on Morning Starr with Francis Abban Tuesday, the senior lecturer stated that the 24-hour economy when implemented will be a game changer.



“If you look at countries that are advanced in this world, they operate a 24-hour economy. It is only in Ghana and of course a few countries in the world particularly in Africa and third world countries where you see everybody go to bed at a point in time. Without people working throughout the day and night,” Dr. Asante stated.

He stated that since Ghana has someone who is proposing a 24-hour that should be applauded and supported.



“It is good news, good timing no doubt about that because you are making effective use of the human resource that we have in this country. Then we want to ensure productivity. That is the way to go."



“If you want to make that the resource you have, the human and material resource you want to put them to the best use. I think that one means you can achieve that is through 24-hour economy. So what is wrong about that? If it is the case that it is JM who is proposing that is why it is a problem."



“If that proposition comes from the NPP will it have been accepted one? No, I believe that this is the time if JM wants to implement that and he will walk the talk by implementing it. I think it’s a game changer.”