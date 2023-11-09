Mahama’s 24-hour economy project will revolutionize Ghana – Dafeamekpor

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has asserted that the 24-hour economy that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wants to implement will revolutionize the economy.
He cited Kotoka International Airport Terminal 3, Tema Port Container Terminal, New Ridge Hospital, Maritime Hospital, Tema, UGMC, Legon, Kejetia Market, Accra Data Centre, and the Tamale Teaching Hospital as some footprints of Mahama's 24-hour economy.
In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb Business, Mr Dafeamekpor said, “Some concrete Examples of John Mahama's ‘24hr Economy' Projects include Terminal 3 at Kotoka, Tema Port Container Terminal, New Ridge Hospital, Maritime Hospital, Tema, UGMC, Legon, Kejetia Market, Accra Data Centre, the Tamale Teaching Hospital. It'll revolutionize the economy.”
John Dramani Mahama in a meeting with the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, reiterated his vision to roll out a 24-hour economy if elected the President of the Republic of Ghana.
The 24-hour economy will see workers engaged in a three-shift system
Dubbed ‘Building Ghana Tour', the interaction with the stakeholders is to apprise them of the policies the next NDC administration will implement to transform the economy.
