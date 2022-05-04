Mahama’s plan to abolish E-Levy sends a strong signal to investors – Prof. Gatsi

Dean of Business School at the University of Cape Coast, Professor John Gatsi

Dean of Business School at the University of Cape Coast, Professor John Gatsi, has noted that plans by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to repeal the E-Levy sends a strong signal to investors.



According to him, the repealing of the E-Levy shows that the law was enacted without following due principles.



Professor Gatsi added that this sends a message to both foreign and local investors that there may not be a future revenue stream for the country as most of the resources have been collateralized.

The Dean of Business School at UCC made reference to the Road Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah's comment during the brouhaha in parliament that the E-Levy will be used to collateralize to construct more roads in the country.



Speaking on News 360 on TV3 Tuesday, May 3, Professor Gatsi said, “It is also very clear that as opposition party, you are able to point out your views and your policy orientation when it comes to specific matters. So I believe the NDC, through John Mahama, has been able to clearly indicate the policy stand on the E-Levy...That sends so many signals. The first signal is that, it tells people that when things are enacted into law without following principle, we can, as a people, find a way through the lawmaking to deal with it, that through the lawmaking process, it will be repealed."



“Then it also sends the signal to investors interested in the bonds of Ghana. Because during the debate about the E-Levy the Road Minister clearly indicated that they need the E-Levy to collateralize to construct more roads. So, if we are going to collateralize the e-levy, then the signal to the investors that, the future revenue stream that is going to be collateralized may not be there,” he added.



The economist further stated that it is clear Ghanaians are uncomfortable with the principle behind the controversial E-Levy and called on government to correct this principle for a smooth running of the E-Levy.



It would be recalled that on Monday, May 2, 2022, former President, John Dramani Mahama promised to scrap the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) if his party wins power in 2024.

Speaking at a lecture in Accra, he said, “A new National Democratic Congress government, God willing, and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana in 2025, will repeal the E-levy Act.”



Government commenced the implementation of the E-Levy on May 1, 2022, despite widespread condemnation of the tax policy.



The E-Levy imposes a 1.5% charge on some electronic transactions above GH¢100.



The charging entities for the E-Levy are telecommunications companies, commercial banks, special deposit-taking institutions and Payment Service Providers (PSPs).



