Mahama worried over Africa’s struggling intra-trade

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has expressed worry over how Africa is still struggling to make a headway with trade and free movement among countries on the continent.

He said Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the founder of the nation had the vision to emancipate Africa from its current socioeconomic challenges.



The former president challenged African leaders to find solutions to the continent's problems and challenges which could be found in a united Africa because a divided Africa was weak but a united Africa would become one of the greatest forces in the world.



“It is clear that we must find an African solution to our problems and challenges, and that this can only be found in African unity since divided we are weak; united, Africa can become one of the greatest forces for good in the world,” former President Mahama quoted Dr Nkrumah.

In a Facebook post to mark Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day on September 21, 2022, he noted that the visionary words by Dr Nkrumah spanned the timeless future of Africa but many decades later Africa was still facing challenges and problems of common currency, intra-African trade and free movement of people, goods and services across the continent.



“These visionary words by the founder of our nation, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, span the timeless future of Africa and many decades later we are still facing the challenges and problems of common currency, intra-African trade, and free movement of people, goods and services across our continent and truly, Dr Nkrumah never dies! Because his words will ring true for Africa over timeless millennia!” the former president affirmed.