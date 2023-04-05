Maintain discipline on our roads to prevent crashes this Easter – GPRTU to drivers

File photo

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has urged drivers to remain disciplined over the holiday season.

The Union emphasised the need for drivers to avoid drunk driving, excessive speeding, overtaking, and other traffic violations.



GPRTU Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Abass Imoro said that the number of road accidents has decreased dramatically over the last two years.



This he investigated was made possible by GPRTU and other stakeholders’ increased education and advocacy efforts.



He claims that the GPRTU would continue to roll out driver education courses to assist minimise road accidents throughout the country, not only during the Easter season.



Mohammed Abass Imoro said, “When drivers respect road regulations, it helps at reducing road accidents. We have also encouraged drivers to maintain discipline and respect all road signs”.

He went on to posit that passengers have a responsibility to call out drivers who overspeed.



He said when the drivers fail to stop and the car gets to any police post, the passengers can report them so they are arrested.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said every life is important and we have to celebrate Easter without any road crashes recorded.



Mohammed Abass Imoro has also commended the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service for rolling out an operation to compulsorily remove all breakdown vehicles from the country’s highways.



He said the exercise will help to prevent road crashes, injuries and deaths (CIDs), especially during the Easter festivities.