Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: GNA
The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has indicated that major power outages caused by transient tripping on their feeders were being restored after the rainstorm.
In a statement made available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema, the ECG stated that although they were working to strengthen and maintain a robust distribution network, the rainstorms and stormy winds caused the falling of trees, billboards, ripping up roofing on their electrical conductors which resulted in major outages.
The ECG urged the public to be careful during rainy days not to go near any sagging or fallen electrical conductor since it could be fatal.
Source: GNA
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Major power outages caused by transient tripping—ECG
- ‘Use the excess power we paid for’ – Ako Gunn to government
- 'Use the excess power we paid for' - Ako Gunn to government
- ECG proposes 148% increase in electricity tariff for 2022
- Power outages on Saturday caused by faulty equipment – GRIDCo
- Read all related articles