4
Menu
Business

Majority Caucus in parliament demand Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen's dismissal

Ken Ofori Atta Finance Minister121212 Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Majority Caucus in Parliament is reported to have been calling for the dismissal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

According to a Citinewsroom.com report, the Caucus made the shocking revelation to journalists in Parliament when the House resumed on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

MP for Asante-Akim North, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi who introduced himself as the spokesperson for the Majority Caucus explained the position comes after several concerns over the management of the economy which is now seeking IMF assistance.

He adds that several concerns raised on economic management, have been sent to government, but are yet to yield the intended results.

The New Patriotic Party MPs have therefore petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen to restore public confidence in the economy.

MA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
Related Articles: