‘Majority of public sector workers in this country earn less than GH¢1,500’ - Carbonu

Angel Carbonu.png Angel Carbonu is NAGRAT President

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Public sector workers underpaid, Angel Carbonu

Public sector workers paid double their output, Government statistician

Public sector workers demand salary increments

President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu has noted the assertion of public sector workers being overpaid is not a true reflection of their salaries.

According to him, majority of public sector workers earn less than GH¢1,500 as salary.

His comments come after the government statistician; Professor Kobina Annim noted that public sector workers are overpaid.

During his inaugural lecture at the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Annim said most public sector workers are paid averagely double their output.

According to him, while earnings averaged about GH¢3,420 for the public sector worker, output in the sector averaged about GH¢1,420, less than half the earnings.

“What people earn should be equal to their output and be equal to what they spend,” he said, adding that basically there was something wrong and that such a gap should be closed in the country’s quest for real development.”

However, the NAGRAT President further disagrees saying the statistician’s assertions are “strange”.

“Taking the total summation of monies paid by government and dividing it by the number of workers in this country and arriving at a figure is a very strange way of determining salaries for workers.

“Far majority of public sector workers in this country earn less than GH¢1500. If you are talking about the Chief Executives and the political appointees who are latter-day public servants, who are earning in the thousands, then that is a different story,” he explained.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
