Majority of women-led businesses have no idea of AfCFTA – Survey

Majority of women traders and women-led businesses representing had no idea about the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) more than a year after its commencement.



This is according to a report by Finance and Management Company, AYA Institute titled, “Assessing the Potential of Women-led MSMEs in Ghana to Take Advantage of AfCFTA.”



It also showed that about 72% of traders and 54% of companies are unaware of the AfCFTA.



The report indicated that traders and women-led firms complained of not having sufficient time to prepare for the start of the AfCFTA.

Also, a majority of firms stated that the AfCFTA is a good initiative, but its benefits are not readily accessible.



“The challenges include insufficient and inaccessible funds, taxes, macroeconomic instability, transportation, COVID-19, and difficulty in understanding AfCFTA protocols among others”, the report stressed.



A researcher with the Institute, Eunice Panyin Offei stated that, “there is the need for immediate sensitization for women-led businesses to know about the opportunities it [AfCFTA] presents”.



“The other major thing we found was lack of financial assistance. Government should provide financial assistance or make it favourable to enable women access loans to fund their businesses to expand and grow,” she added.



Meanwhile, the marketing manager of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Grace Dzeble encouraged women-led businesses to adopt partnerships to help them thrive and get access to credit facilities.



“When you pool resources together, it is always better than one person operating a business. The challenge in our part of the world is that people want to own 100% of a 100-cedi-business than to own one percent of a million-dollar business. It is very important that the women partner, so they can be able to benefit from synergies among themselves,” she said.