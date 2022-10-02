Make Ghana Railways profitable – Western Regional Minister to staff

Workers of GRCL in the Western Region have been tasked to ensure efficiency

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah has called on the staff of Ghana Railway and Ghana Railway Development Authority to strive to work tirelessly to ensure the almost defunct company assumes profitability.

He tasked the staff to ensure efficiency in their duties for the Railways to re-assume its hitherto enviable place in the Transport service of the Nation.



Speaking in Essikado at the UmaT School of Railways and Infrastructure Development as part of the Rail Transport Observance Day commemoration under the theme, Ghana’s Rail Transport, Challenges, and Future Prospects, the Minister requested they ensure the trains get moving fast and appropriately.

Hon Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah further underscored the commitment of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ensure the Railways is revived.



He assured that soon, the Western Rail line will get to Nsuta to deliver the needed wealth creation to minimize joblessness.