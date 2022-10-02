3
Menu
Business

Make Ghana Railways profitable – Western Regional Minister to staff

Train Ghana Workers of GRCL in the Western Region have been tasked to ensure efficiency

Sun, 2 Oct 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah has called on the staff of Ghana Railway and Ghana Railway Development Authority to strive to work tirelessly to ensure the almost defunct company assumes profitability.

He tasked the staff to ensure efficiency in their duties for the Railways to re-assume its hitherto enviable place in the Transport service of the Nation.

Speaking in Essikado at the UmaT School of Railways and Infrastructure Development as part of the Rail Transport Observance Day commemoration under the theme, Ghana’s Rail Transport, Challenges, and Future Prospects, the Minister requested they ensure the trains get moving fast and appropriately.

Hon Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah further underscored the commitment of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ensure the Railways is revived.

He assured that soon, the Western Rail line will get to Nsuta to deliver the needed wealth creation to minimize joblessness.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up