Make LPG affordable by scrapping taxes on petroleum products - LPG Association to govt

LPG now selling at GH¢9.76 per kilogram

LPG now selling at GH¢9.76 per kilogram

Cedi depreciation causes spike in goods and serves



NPA restores Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy on fuel products



Vice President of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Marketers Association, Gabby Kumi, has called on government to remove all taxes on LPG to make the product more affordable on the market.



According to him, consumers will be overburdened if there's a further increment in the prices of the product.



Speaking on Prime Morning on Friday, March 4, 2022, the LPG vice president said, “Any additional increase in the prices of LPG will affect its consumption, the government needs to remove all the taxes on the product to make it more affordable for the ordinary Ghanaian to buy.”



“Once the cost keeps moving up and you have constant taxes and levies, you expect that the price will continue to go up,” he added.

Mr Kumi averred that the restoration of the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy (PSRL) has caused more harm than good to both marketers and consumers.



There has been a 5% increment in the price of LPG from Thursday, March 3, 2022.



The upward adjustment of the price follows the restoration of the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy on petroleum products which was earlier suspended by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).



Currently, a kilogram of LPG is selling at ¢9.76. Meaning, a customer will have to pay GH¢140 to fully fill a 14.5 kg cylinder.



Earlier in the first pricing window for January this year, prices of LPG moved from GH¢7.89 to GH¢8.12 per kilogram in December 2021 while going up to GH¢8.22 per kilogram in the second pricing window of January 2022.



For the second pricing window of February, prices of LPG increased to GH¢8.60 per kilogram and further increased to GH¢9.29 per kilogram in the second pricing window of February 2022.