Make current trust deed workable – New VRA Resettlement Trust Fund Board charged

Members of the newly reconstituted Board of the Volta Resettlement Trust Fund

The newly reconstituted Board of the Volta Resettlement Trust Fund was inaugurated on Wednesday, 22nd February, 2023 at the Ministry of Energy.

Inaugurating the 16-member committee on behalf of Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Deputy Energy Minister, Hon. Andrew Egyapa Mercer charged the Board to make the current trust deed workable in line with propriety and acceptable standards.



He said in 2021, the Board of the Trust Fund was dissolved to re-assess the objectives of the Trust Deed and re-constitute the membership of the Managing Trustees (the Board) for equitable representation and effective management.



“It is therefore apt, that I now inaugurate the VRA Resettlement Trust Fund Board of Trustees (Managing Trustees) after some time of reflections on its mandate” the minister said



He continued “I recognize however, that an annual grant provided by VRA may not be sustainable in perpetuity. I, therefore, charge the incoming Managing Trustees, who constitute a representation of all the three parties to the Trust Deed, to among others, consider revenue-generating measures or projects which will overtime, be used to sustain the Fund while providing an exit strategy for the annual grant funded solely by VRA”



On his part, Chairman of the Board, His Worship Rtd, Emmanuel Nana Antwi-Barima assured the Ministry of his Board’s determination to offer a paradigm shift and to ensure that their mandate is fulfilled.



The VRA Resettlement Trust Fund (the Trust Fund) was established in 1996 by the joint efforts of the Government through the then Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Volta River Authority (VRA).

This was after numerous complaints were received by the 52 resettlement townships about their plight created because of the construction of the Akosombo Hydro-electric Power Project.



A Trust Deed (Trust Deed Constituting the VRA Resettlement Trust Fund), which set up the Trust Fund, was executed on July 22, 1996.



The function of the Trust Fund is to address the health, education, water, sanitation, and other needs of direct benefit to the 52 resettlement townships based on requests received. The Trust Fund is funded by an annual grant of Five Hundred Thousand Dollars (US$500,000.00) from the VRA.



Other Members of the Board include the Members of Parliament for concerned areas which are Kpandai, Salaga, South, Biakoye, Krachi West, Krachi East and North Dayi. It also includes MPs for Yilo Krobo, Fanteakwa, Mpraeso and Pru West.



The Ministry of Energy is represented by Ms. Sarah Fafa Kpodo, Hanson Monney and Isaac Biney. The VRA is represented by Kenneth Mensah and Patrick Mireku