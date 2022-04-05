Make investments in power generation to avert imminent ‘dumsor’ – Donkor to government

Ghana assumes full ownership of AMERI Power Plant

'Dumsor' imminent due to power supply limitation



Ghana plunged into an almost three-year power crisis



A former Minister for Power under the erstwhile John Mahama administration, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, has cautioned of an imminent power crisis also known as ‘dumsor’ should government fail to make investments in power generation.



According to him, the upcoming two years will be critical in the country’s power sector and therefore calls on government to take critical measures to enhance power generation.



Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, April 4, 2022, the former power minister and lawmaker called for increased investments in thermal power plants to meet the rising demand.

“It takes a minimum of three years to bring on stream a new thermal plant. We seem to be sleepwalking into a situation of possible power outages as a result of supply limitation.”



“I believe I have a responsibility to draw this country’s attention to the danger we are facing,” he said. “Fortunately, the minister for energy when he took office stated that there was the need for new generation, most people did not take that statement he made seriously, but we are crippling towards the abyss,” Dr Kwabena Donkor cautioned.



He further called on government to stringently make efforts to avert a looming power crisis.



“It behooves some of us to draw the attention to policymakers that we need to increase power generation,” he advised.





Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has assumed full ownership of the AMERI Power Plant after an agreement was reached for an extended payment period from 60 to 70 months.



The John Dramani Mahama administration, in 2015, signed a contract with AMERI Energy to rent 300 megawatts of emergency power generators at the peak of the country’s power crisis also known as the 'Dumsor era'.



The cost of the agreement with the UAE-based energy firm at the time was around US$510 million.



But shortly after the governing Akufo-Addo administration took office in 2017, it revealed Ghana had been short-changed by AMERI Energy as they presented an overpriced budget and were subsequently overpaid by US$150 million.



This then forced the Akufo-Addo government to begin a renegotiation process of the Power Purchase Agreement with AMERI Energy. The renegotiation saw the amount from the deal reduced by 13 percent to ensure value for money.