Make money through your network: Earn up to GH¢1000 by referring friends and family to Lemonde finance

Lemonade Finance offers the chance for you to make money with a referral program

Source: Lemonade Finance

Last week, Lemonade Finance, the fintech app that lets Africans abroad send money home for free, launched in the United Kingdom. With that launch, Ghanaians in the U.K can now send money home for free and at the best rates. The best part is that those transfers are instant.

Lemonade also offers the chance for you to make money with a referral program that lets you earn every time someone uses your referral code to send money. If you’re in Ghana, when your family and friends in the U.K use the Lemonade app to send ￡100 using your unique referral code, you will earn GH¢100. There's also a cashback offer for the people you refer to the app, creating a win-win situation for everyone.



This means that, with Lemonade, you can earn up to GH¢1000 every week for telling people about an app that makes their lives very easy. The referral earning process is also transparent, with a dashboard that lets you see how much you’ve earned from referring your friends and family. Ready to start earning?



Why should you recommend Lemonade Finance?



Lemonade Finance solves a persistent problem Ghanaians in the U.K face: transferring money home. With the existing solutions, sending money home is slow, inefficient, and expensive. It's a common experience for your friends and family to wait three days before they receive the money you've sent. It's exhausting for the sender and the receivers.

There's also the inconvenience of needing to check the daily rates so you can make your transfers at fair rates. The Lemonade app changes all that, with rates that are always the best on the market. With a track record of success across North America, the Lemonade brand has gained the trust of thousands of African faith.



As an international student in Canada, I use @LemonadeFinance for my banking activities for CAD to NGN, and it’s been a great experience. Use my referral code today, and when you send 100 CAD or more, you get 20 cash back. Lemonade One Africa. pic.twitter.com/Q7P8Plnbat — IMOLE ⭐️ (@LifeOfAQ) November 16, 2021