Make public sector corruption unattractive – CISCM

File Photo

The Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM) has charged the government to arrest and prose­cute individuals who mismanages and steal state funds, to serve as deterrent to those serving in the public sector.

According to the institute, there was the need for government to fully implement the laws in making corruption unattractive in the public sector, as the country is going through economic challeng­es following the aftermath of the global Covid-19 pandemic.



The Lead Executive of CISCM, Mr Richard Asante-Amoah, who made this remarks on Monday at the press launch of the 2023 CISCM recognition and dinner’s night, advised members of the institute to exhibit high standard of professionalism in their work.



The ceremony is scheduled on January 13, 2024 and nominations have opened for individuals and institutions to make submissions to the award committee.



He said members should be guided by the ethnics and principles of the profession, and dissociates themselves from any fraudulent activities that may tarnish the image of the Institute.

Mr Asante-Amoah urged insti­tutions to employ members of the institute as they had undergone training to become professionals, adding that, their members were always guided by the ethics of the profession.



He said Ghana could overcome its economic challenges when po­litical differences were put aside to enable those with the requisite pro­fessional background into positions they were capable of managing.



The Planning Committee Chair­man of the 2023 CISCM recog­nition and award night, Mr Paul Victor Avudzivi, said some individ­uals, personalities and institutions that excelled during the year under reviewed would be recognised, for them to serve as mentors, and as well motivate others in the industry.