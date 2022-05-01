Make working environment safe for workers - TUC tell employers

TUC-Ghana General Secretary, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has urged employers to put in place systems and regulations to make the work environment safe and healthy for employees.

While waiting on the government to expedite action in passing the Occupational Safety and Health Bill into law, the union in a statement issued on Saturday to commemorate the World Day For Safety And Health at Work, advised employees to always prioritise their safety.



“Every worker must know that he or she has the right to remove himself or herself from any situation that presents an imminent danger to his or her life. That right must be exercised at all times.



“The National Tripartite Committee should also ensure that there is Occupational Safety and Health Committee at every workplace across the country,” the statement added.



According to the statement, the economic burden of poor occupational safety and health practices is estimated at 4 percent of global Gross Domestic Product each year, adding that many of these accidents, injuries, diseases and deaths were preventable if the necessary steps, rules and regulations were put in place.



It urged all members of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to support the ILO’s process of considering Occupational Safety and Health as a fundamental human right because it would ensure all member countries put the needed systems in place to enable employees work in an environment free from violence and risks.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) declared April 28 as World Day for Safety and Health at Work in 2003.



Since then, the day had been observed every year globally, to stress the need for the prevention of accidents and diseases at all workplaces.



In addition to the promotion of Occupational Safety and Health at work, the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, also known as Workers’ Memorial Day, is also to remember the millions of workers who have lost their lives while at work.



This year’s commemoration is under the theme “Make safe and healthy work a fundamental right.”