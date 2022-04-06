Making homeownership decisions amidst rising cost of building materials: to build or to buy?

Real estate houses

GhanaWeb Feature

Recently, while engaging a friend, I asked her if you get the opportunity to own a house, would she buy or build?



Without hesitation, she said, “As for me, even if I’m gifted a fully furnished apartment, I will still renovate it entirely to suit what I want. In fact, I want to build my own house”.



She continued, “First of all, the fulfilment that comes with seeing the bare land become a foundation and then into the edifice I’ve always dreamt of, is unmatched."



In a separate conversation, Kojo, an old friend of mine stated that, even though the hunt for affordable, already built houses with his specifications has been a rollercoaster, it is a lesser task compared to the pain one has to go through to build their dream house.



Finding shelter in Accra is one of the challenges most people face, one that has led to the creation of wooden structures and kiosks.



The evidence of this not being achieved is clear and glaring - the layout of houses in Ghana, even the capital, Accra does not depict an accomplishment worth celebrating.

The 2021 Population and Housing Census showed that the country’s housing deficit is in excess of 1.8 million, a very disturbing state of affairs.



However, prices of all building materials – including cement, iron rods, wood, nails and paint among others – have been on an upward spree in the last 2 years.



The increases occur by an average of over 50 percent per annum and this has been a cause for concern for most people who are making the decision to build their own houses.



A bag of cement that sold at GH¢38 to GH¢39 in 2020, now sells at GH¢60 to GH¢62 – a 59 percent rise, depending on brand and location; meanwhile, a tonne of iron rods which began the year at GH¢4,100 now sells at GH¢6,200, representing a 51 percent increase.



Executive Secretary of Ghana Real Estates Developers Association (GREDA) Samuel Amegayibor has stated that most people will have to put their projects on hold or invest more.



“It is affecting everyone; those who are building or buying. If you had started building in the last quarter of 2021 and had, say, six months to complete the project, you would be greatly affected because prices have completely gone overboard,” he is quoted by the BFT Newspaper.

While the cost of living in Ghana has generally shot up, inflation has surged to 15.7 percent for February 2022.



Both traders of goods and services have adjusted their prices and keep doing so as the days go by.



Food, fuel, clothing, utilities- everything in Ghana currently is expensive, forcing contractors to also increase their service and labour charges.



Samuel Amegayibor however said the country’s heavy dependence on imports has exposed the country to external shocks.



“For example, much of the steel comes from Eastern Europe, particularly Russia and Ukraine. But given the ongoing conflict between those two countries, prices have shot up astronomically. Freight cost has also gone up by 30 percent since it has become very difficult to bring in materials from there because of the conflict,” he lamented.



“COVID has taught us that if we depend on importation, we will suffer a lot. So, I believe government must lead the way in terms of using local building materials and expertise,” he advocated.

One may now ask, what is the alternative then, to buy?



President Akufo-Addo earlier this year while speaking to the Chamber of Constructors lamented the expensive nature of already built houses in the country.



He called for affordable houses to be built to allow the average Ghanaian to be able to own one.



Mortgages, however, have not been singled out of the current happenings in the housing sector.



Mortgages are pegged against the United States dollar but are actually paid in cedis therefore an increase in the dollar rate will mean that buyers have to pay more.



The cedi has continued to depreciate this year to sell at over GH¢8 in the first three months of the year until some monetary policy measures by the government have caused its appreciation in the past few days.

With all these in focus, what decision will you make – will you prefer to build or buy a house?



I leave that to you and your pocket…



Author: Stella Sogli