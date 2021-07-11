Man commits suicide after friends mocked him over childlessness

Kofi Mensah poisoned himself after friends mocked his childlessness

A 57-year-old man has poisoned himself at Enyan Abaasa in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region after his friends mocked him over his inability to have children.

The deceased, Kofi Mensah, is reported to have been married for many years without having children with his wife. The woman came into the marriage with a child of her own.



His friends who have been away for many years reportedly came back into town and subjected him to mockery after observing that Mr Mensah had still not given birth. They are believed to have called him impotent.

His wife is reported to have returned from the farm to find him lying lifeless in his room Friday morning, a day after he was mocked by his friends.



The body has been taken to the morgue for autopsy.