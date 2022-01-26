Management and staff of Tema Shipyard promise to work closely to resolve issues

Samuel Atram speaking to the media

Source: Eye on Port

The Leadership of the National Union of Seamen Port and Allied Workers (NUSPA), the majority union at the Tema Shipyard, has assured that this year, the union would resort to dialoguing rather than the public display of unrests.

The year 2020 was characterized by many such agitations by workers towards management at the Tema Shipyard, often over welfare issues.



However, that took a toll on productivity at the facility as well as the reputation of the company.



With 2022 looking promising, the staff at the Ship Repair Facility have vowed to be more measured in their approach to work closely with management to arrive at mutually beneficial solutions that would move the company in the right direction.



“This year we promise there would be no industrial unrest. We assure management we will never do that, anymore. We would continue to dialogue but not confrontations,” Samuel Atram, Junior Staff NUSPA Chairman, assured.



“We need to sacrifice for the sake of the company and security of our jobs, with the hope that things will change. Signs show they are listening to us, and we are working together,” the Senior Staff NUSPA Chairman, Isaac Kluvia added.

The union leaders assured of the continued commitment of workers to achieve the company’s fortunes.



Mr. Samuel Atram, Junior Staff NUSPA Chairman said, “we encourage all workers to abide by all rules and regulations of the company so we can be able to achieve our goal. Without discipline, nothing will work.”



The Chief Executive Officer of the Tema Shipyard assured of management’s commitment to work closer with staff for the shared objectives of the company.



Dr. Alexander Yaw Adusei Jnr said, “we have come to a point where we all understand each other. We can change the narrative. The narrative is to prove to our clients that we are a united front, as the Shipyard family and our goal is to ensure we can give better turnaround when they bring their vessels to us.”