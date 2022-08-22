Managers of economy have not found solutions to stop high appetite for imported goods - Lecturer

Dean of School of Graduate Studies at UPSA, Prof John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor

Dean of School of Graduate Studies at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, has said no manager of the economy from both the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been able to prefer solutions to curtail Ghanaians taste for foreign goods.

According to him, there will always be pressure on the local currency due to the high importation of goods to satisfy customers.



Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, August 20, Professor Mawutor said, “Over the years, the managers of the economy, the NPP and the NDC, they have never found the antidote to mitigate the fundamental problem of higher appetite for importation by the Ghanaian economy, that is the fundamental problem."



“If you have an economy where the very thing that you consume, much of them are produced by outsiders and you need a foreign currency to procure them, by so doing there will be so much burden on your currency. Once there is a burden on your currency, it means that it will surely escalate in prices because you don’t buy using cedi," he stated.



The local currency - Cedi - has in the past weeks witnessed a decline in value against major trading currencies, Pounds Sterling, US Dollars and Euros.



On the interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana, the Cedi is currently trading against the dollar at a buying price of GH¢8.14pesewas and selling at GH¢8.1532.



At some forex bureaus, the Cedi is currently trading against the dollar at a buying price of GH¢9.97 pesewas and selling at GH¢10.17pesewas.

Against the Pounds Sterling, the Cedi is bought at GH¢11.50 and sold at GH¢12.13.



Meanwhile, the Bank of Ghana (BoG), on the other hand, has entreated Ghanaians to remain calm as it implements pragmatic measures to resolve the cedi depreciation against major trading currencies, especially the US Dollar.



As part of the measures, the central bank said it was increasing foreign currency (FX) supplies to banks in the short term to help meet growing FX demands for external payments.



Inflation rate for July 2022 stands at an all-time high of 31.7%.



Food inflation rose to 32.3 percent in July 2022 from 30.7 percent in June 2022.



Similarly, non-food inflation increased to 31.3 percent from 29.1 percent in June 2022, contributing 55 percent to the rise in headline inflation in July 2022."

